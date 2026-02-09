PennantPark Investment Corp. Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.96 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $16.08 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.3% to $27.25 million from $34.21 million last year.

PennantPark Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.96 Mln. vs. $16.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $27.25 Mln vs. $34.21 Mln last year.

