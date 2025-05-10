PENNANTPARK FLOATING RT CAP Earnings Preview: Recent $PFLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RT CAP ($PFLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $64,152,390 and earnings of $0.33 per share.
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RT CAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of PENNANTPARK FLOATING RT CAP stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 963,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,533,339
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 659,405 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,378,741
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 549,905 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,010,461
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 493,376 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,392,599
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 314,064 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,432,719
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC added 273,448 shares (+735.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,059,883
- SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC added 265,162 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,967,162
