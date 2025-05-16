The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Suzanne D. Snapper to Board of Directors

The Pennant Group appoints Suzanne D. Snapper to its board of directors, succeeding JoAnne Stringfield effective May 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Pennant Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Suzanne D. Snapper to its board of directors, following her election by shareholders at the annual meeting. Snapper, who has been the Chief Financial Officer at the Ensign Group, Inc. since 2009 and a board member there since 2022, brings extensive experience in financial management and healthcare. She succeeds JoAnne Stringfield, who served on the board since 2019 and resigned to pursue other interests. Pennant's CEO, Brent Guerisoli, praised Snapper's expertise and understanding of the company's culture, anticipating her valuable contributions. Snapper's appointment is effective immediately, and she will serve as a Class III director, up for reelection in 2028. The board will maintain its size at eight directors.

Potential Positives

Suzanne D. Snapper has been appointed to the board of directors, bringing extensive experience from her role as CFO of Ensign Group, which could enhance financial oversight and strategy for Pennant.

Ms. Snapper's background in financial management and her expertise in investor relations may foster improved communication with stakeholders and attract potential investors.

The transition from JoAnne Stringfield to Ms. Snapper is managed smoothly, indicating strong governance and continuity on the board.

Potential Negatives

JoAnne Stringfield's resignation may raise concerns about board stability and continuity, especially given that she was a founding member.



Only one new director was appointed, which could point to a lack of diversity in perspectives and ideas on the board.



The net result of the leadership change indicates potential vulnerabilities in governance amidst the transition phase.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to the Pennant Group board of directors?

Suzanne D. Snapper has been appointed to the Pennant Group board of directors.

What is Suzanne D. Snapper's current role?

She is the Chief Financial Officer of the Ensign Group, Inc.

When is Suzanne Snapper's appointment effective?

Her appointment is effective immediately as of May 16, 2025.

What role did JoAnne Stringfield play at Pennant Group?

JoAnne Stringfield served on Pennant’s board from 2019 to 2025 before resigning.

How many directors will remain on the Pennant Group board?

The number of directors on Pennant’s board will remain unchanged at eight.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



EAGLE, Idaho, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced the appointment of Suzanne D. Snapper to its board of directors following her election by a vote of shareholders in connection with the Company’s annual shareholder meeting.





Ms. Snapper is the Chief Financial Officer of the Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign”) (NASDAQ: ENSG), a leading publicly-traded provider of skilled nursing services. In this role, which Ms. Snapper has held since 2009, Ms. Snapper is responsible for Ensign’s accounting, finance, information technology, tax, internal controls, investor relations, managed care, treasury and finance risk management functions. Ms. Snapper has served as a member of Ensign’s board of directors since 2022. Prior to Ensign, Ms. Snapper acquired additional invaluable experience in financial management and reporting while employed at KPMG from 1996 to 2007. Ms. Snapper is a certified public accountant.





“Suzanne is a highly skilled and experienced health care leader who will add tremendous value to our organization,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “I am excited to have the benefit of her insights on our Board. Suzanne brings cutting edge expertise in financial matters, investor relations, and more. In addition, she deeply understands the culture and operating model that Pennant shares with Ensign. She is someone I trust and admire, and I look forward to working more closely with her.”





Ms. Snapper succeeds JoAnne Stringfield, who served on Pennant’s board from 2019 to 2025. Ms. Stringfield resigned at the end of her term to pursue other interests and to facilitate Ms. Snapper’s appointment.





“We are so grateful to JoAnne for the support she has given to Pennant as a founding member of its board of directors,” said Mr. Guerisoli. “JoAnne has been a dedicated and committed director whose contributions to the Company have been significant. We thank her for her service and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”





Ms. Snapper’s appointment is effective today, May 16, 2025. She will serve as a Class III director eligible for reelection in 2028. The number of directors on Pennant’s board will remain unchanged at eight.







About Pennant







:









The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 137 home health and hospice agencies and 60 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at



www.pennantgroup.com



.







Contact Information







The Pennant Group, Inc.





(208) 506-6100







ir@pennantgroup.com







SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.



