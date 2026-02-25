The Pennant Group, Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.64 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $5.76 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Pennant Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.16 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.2% to $289.32 million from $188.89 million last year.

The Pennant Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.64 Mln. vs. $5.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $289.32 Mln vs. $188.89 Mln last year.

