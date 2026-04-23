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PENN

PENN Entertainment Posts Loss In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PENN Entertainment (PENN) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to PENN of $2.3 million compared to profit of $111.8 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.02 compared to profit of $0.68. Adjusted profit per share was $0.11 compared to a loss of $0.25. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $265.8 million from $173.3 million.

Total revenues were $1.78 billion compared to $1.67 billion, prior year. Gaming revenues were $1.33 billion compared to $1.30 billion.

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