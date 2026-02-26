PENN Entertainment, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN):

Earnings: -$73.0 million in Q4 vs. -$133.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q4 vs. -$0.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PENN Entertainment, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.806 billion in Q4 vs. $1.669 billion in the same period last year.

