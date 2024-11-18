Penguin Solutions enters collaboration with Dell Technologies

Penguin Solutions (PENG) announced its collaboration with Dell Technologies (DELL) to deliver complete AI solutions that accelerate customers’ time to value through validated, high-performing AI infrastructure. These end-to-end Penguin OriginAI solutions combine Dell PowerEdge AI-optimized servers, Dell PowerScale storage and Dell PowerSwitch data center switches with Penguin’s validated solution architectures. When enhanced by Penguin’s ClusterWare intelligent cluster management software and supported by Penguin’s expert AI and high-performance computing infrastructure services – GPU cluster deployment and management are simplified while driving increased performance and availability.
