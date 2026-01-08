Penguin Solutions: The Deep-Value AI Play You’ve Been Looking For

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) could be the deep value AI play you’ve been looking for. It's currently trading at pennies on the dollar relative to long-term forecasts—forecasts that may be overly cautious.

Penguin Solutions provides end-to-end, full-stack, enterprise-quality, scalable AI solutions spanning hardware, software, and services.

To put it simply, it puts the pieces of AI infrastructure together, enabling fast, easy deployment of AI factories. AI factories are the future, as modelers and applications suppliers shift from training to inference.

Among the catalysts for this stock in 2026 are the ongoing global expansion of AI infrastructure, product rollouts, business diversification, and margin improvement.

Product rollouts will center on soon-to-be-released technologies from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), while business will continue expanding to include a wider range of enterprises beyond hyperscalers. The company’s core products are OriginAI, a portfolio of pre-validated factory-quality AI solutions, and ICE ClusterWare management software.

Regarding value, this stock trades at only 10X its current-year earnings and approximately 5X the 2030 forecast, which is likely low, suggesting this market could advance by 100% to 400% or more over the coming years.

Penguin Solutions Outperforms in Fiscal Q1 2026

Penguin Solutions had a solid Q1 for its fiscal 2026, highlighting the opportunities ahead. Its $343 million in net revenue was up 1% from last year, and outperformed expectations due to strength in the memory segment. Integrated Memory solutions, critical to AI deployment, increased by 41%, offsetting a double-digit decline in Advanced Computing and LED.

Margin news was also good. The company experienced gross margin compression, but offset it with operational quality. Operating income expanded by 13% despite a 70 basis point contraction in gross margin and is expected to strengthen as the year progresses. The bottom line, 49 cents in adjusted earnings, is flat compared to the prior year but more than 1000 basis points better than expected, and is compounded by improved guidance.

The company reiterated its revenue outlook, expecting acceleration through the end of the year and a final tally near 6% for revenue growth. Regarding margin, the company is forecasting a $2 earnings per share (EPS) midpoint, 1000 basis points better than expected, and industry trends suggest both the top and bottom line guidance are cautious.

Institutions and Analysts Set the Stage for a Robust Rebound in PENG Stock

The institutions and analysts set the stage for a robust rebound with institutions buying on balance and analysts bullish, pointing to a 30% upside.

Regarding institutions, their activity is noteworthy as the 2025 activity reflects aggressive accumulation. Data tracked by MarketBeat shows them buying at almost $9 for each $1 sold, which provided solid support, as reflected in the price action.

Analysts rate this technology stock as a solid Moderate Buy, and there is some conviction in the rating, with 10 analyst ratings tracked. The first revision following the release aligns with the trend, which includes steady coverage, firm sentiment, and an uptrend in the price target.

The first revision is from Stifel Nicolaus, which raised its target to an above-consensus $31. The consensus, which rose modestly in 2025, forecasts 30% upside while the $31 target equates to a 35% move as of early January.

Penguin Stock Is Set Up to Advance Within a Range

PENG’s post-release price action is bullish, reflecting support at critical moving averages and a likelihood to advance. Potential for advancement is also seen in the stochastic, which reflects a strong buy signal, and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), which is poised for a bullish swing.

The likely outcome is that this stock will advance, potentially reaching the top of its range early in the year. The top of the range may provide resistance, capping gains, until later in the year, as it aligns with the consensus price target.

