Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Lists New Securities

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced the quotation of 43,451 fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code PCX. This move could attract investor interest in the trust’s offerings, providing an opportunity to engage with private credit markets. The units were issued on October 17, 2024, as part of a broader distribution plan.

