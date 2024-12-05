Pengana Capital Adjusts Issued Capital with Share Buy-Back

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. has announced the cessation of over 10.8 million ordinary fully paid securities, following an employee share scheme buy-back. This move marks a significant adjustment in their issued capital, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics. Stakeholders in the stock market may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

