Pembina Pipeline Names Scott Burrows As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), a Canadian oil and gas transportation and midstream service provider, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Scott Burrows as its Chief Executive Officer. Burrows was named interim CEO of Pembina last November, and prior to that, had served as Chief Financial Officer for around seven years.

In addition, Pembina has named Jaret Sprott, the current Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Facilities, as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Pipelines and Facilities.

The Canadian energy provider has also appointed Eva Bishop as Senior Vice President, Corporate Services. Bishop has received her Canadian work authorization and her appointment will be effective upon her relocation from London to Calgary in April.

Cameron Goldade, will continue to serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer, as the company is on a hunt for a suitable executive for the position.

