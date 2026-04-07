Pembina Pipeline Issues Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO, PBA) said the company is committed to delivering 5-7 percent compound annual fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share growth through 2030. The company noted that the outlook is underpinned by higher utilization across existing assets, contributions from sanctioned projects entering service, and a portfolio of development opportunities designed to extend the franchise. Beyond 2030, Pembina's growth ambitions include continued investments in the core business, as well as additional investments in LNG, LPG, gas-to-power, and emissions reductions infrastructure.

The company said it remains focused on executing its strategy with discipline, maintaining strong financial guardrails, and creating long-term value for shareholders.

At last close, Pembina Pipeline shares were trading at C$61.80, down 0.43%.

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