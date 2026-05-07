Pembina Pipeline Corp. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) released a profit for first quarter of $498 million

The company's bottom line came in at $498 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $502 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pembina Pipeline Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $505 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $2.10 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $498 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $2.10 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

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