Peloton Stock: What Needs to Go Right for a Long-Term Comeback Story?​

At a minimum, to start rewarding investors, Peloton will need to meet or beat its recently boosted guidance for 2026.

Equipment and software upgrades could get its subscriber numbers growing again.

If free cash flow improves, that could give investors a reason to be patient.

Story stocks gain that label because they're penning dramatic tales of growth and impressive chapters of shareholder returns. But as fans of cinema and literature know, not all stories have happy endings.

Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) story isn't over, but its recent chapters have been forgettable. On Jan. 13 -- the fifth anniversary of the day it hit its all-time high of $167.42 -- it opened trading at $6.62. Declines like that often spark discussions about whether the stock in question is offering credible value or if it's a value trap.

Peloton may be able to avoid the dubious value trap label, but annualized profitability remains a moving target, confirming the stock's road to redemption could be bumpy.

Perspective on Peloton matters

Investors considering taking a flier on Peloton need to approach the stock with perspective. Does it have multibagger potential? Absolutely. Is expecting it to get anywhere close to $167 in the near term being a tad too demanding? Probably.

That dichotomy is arguably indicative of Peloton at a fundamental level, underscoring a good news/bad news story. On the positive side of the ledger, the company is forecasting a modest increase in fiscal second-quarter revenue, a 180-basis-point increase in gross margin, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $55 million to $75 million. The midpoint of that range would be an 11% year-over-year increase.

On the gloomier side, Peloton told analysts and investors that it expects to conclude the quarter with between 2.64 million and 2.67 million paid connected fitness subscriptions. The midpoint of that range implies an 8% year-over-year decline. In other words, the fiscal second quarter will be at least the third consecutive period in which Peloton experiences paid connected fitness subscription attrition.

Exacerbating that problem is the fact that the company is on a two-quarter skid of falling paid app subscriptions and waning subscription gross profits. Prospective investors cannot ignore these declines, because Peloton isn't just in the business of selling exercise equipment. A critical part of its model is getting customers to sign up for its classes and keep making use of them, thereby generating sticky monthly subscription revenue.

Warts and opportunities

There are reasons to approach shares of Peloton with some level of skepticism, but this once-hot stock does have some other attributes that could pave the way toward upside in 2026. For example, at the time of its fiscal Q1 report, management increased the low end of its fiscal 2026 free cash flow guidance range to $250 million, up $50 million from its guidance three months earlier.

Peloton is also just a few months removed from introducing two new bikes and a pair of fresh treadmills as part of a broader product refresh aimed at supporting the new Peloton Cross Training Series. At the time, CEO Peter Stern called it "a new chapter" for the company.

Perhaps that's just corporate cheerleading, but buried in the press release were details on three app-related price hikes, indicating that Peloton has some confidence that customers will appreciate its expanded training and wellness offerings enough to pay more to access those services.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

