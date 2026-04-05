Peloton Is Moving in the Right Direction, But It Still Has to Solve This 1 Problem

Key Points

Peloton makes connected exercise equipment, with subscriptions being a key part of its business model.

Peloton is attempting to reset its business now that the fad surrounding its exercise bikes has ended.

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On some levels, fiscal 2025 was a good year for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). It improved its margins, strengthened its balance sheet, and reduced its per-share loss. The positive trends largely continued into the first half of fiscal 2026. And yet there's one lingering negative that should worry long-term investors.

Peloton's 15 minutes of fame is over

Peloton became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic. Its connected exercise bikes allowed customers to feel like they were working out with a group. At a time when businesses like gyms were shut down, Peloton offered a welcome facsimile of normal life. Demand for its equipment was so high that it couldn't keep up.

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That said, a key part of Peloton's business model has always been a digital subscription. That's the piece of the puzzle that allows its customers to work out "together." Subscriptions are very powerful because they create an annuity-like income stream. Which is why Peloton's steadily declining subscriber base is such a big problem.

Peloton is working hard, but still has a big problem

The subscription issue came to light when it turned out that people actually prefer working out together in person, not just in the digital realm. Indeed, the excitement around Peloton basically ended when the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns ended. At this point, the company has been trying to turn its business around for years.

As noted, it is managing to do that on some levels. Cost-cutting efforts have been hard, including material staff reductions, but effective at supporting margins. It has also overhauled its product lineup, including adding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its products and the launch of a line of commercial equipment. The big goal is to right-size the business while also keeping up with industry trends.

However, even as the company inches closer to profitability, its subscription count continues to decline. Its paid subscriber base fell a huge 11% in fiscal 2025, with continued losses through the first half of fiscal 2026. The ongoing subscriber losses are not a good sign for the future, as they hint that Peloton's consumer discretionary products may end up being one-off purchases for many customers. That's not shocking, since there's some truth behind the joke that exercise equipment often ends up being no more than an expensive towel rack.

Given that subscription revenues account for nearly 63% of Peloton's top line, the importance of the subscription model to the company's business is material. In the end, if Peloton can't fix its subscription trends, cost-cutting and rightsizing won't solve the longer-term problems it faces.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.