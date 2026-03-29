Is Peloton a millionaire-maker stock?

Key Points

Peloton's stock price has underperformed for years as consumers continue to gravitate toward traditional gyms.

The company thinks new artificial intelligence (AI) features could help drive growth.

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It may seem hard to believe, but the COVID-19 pandemic was six years ago, and one of its biggest victims on Wall Street is yet to recover. Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are still down by an eye-popping 97% from their all-time high of $167 reached in early 2021.

The fitness company's near-penny stock status is sure to attract deal-hungry investors looking to bet on a turnaround. And management has a few bold strategies to try and make that happen.

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Let's discuss the pros and cons of Peloton to decide if it is a potential millionaire-maker stock or if its value could crash even further over the long term.

Why Peloton?

At first glance, Peloton's business model looks like a winning formula. The company sells high-end exercise bikes and treadmills alongside a subscription service where customers pay a fee ($49.99 monthly for the all-access membership) for live fitness classes, performance tracking, and other features to help them get the most out of their equipment.

This benefits customers by allowing them to get the perks of a personal trainer and coach from the comfort of their own homes. And despite being a premium service, it could actually lead to cost savings compared to real-world personal training, which can cost $25 to $100 per hour, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).

For Peloton and its investors, the business model allows the company to translate one-off equipment sales into sources of long-term, potentially higher-margin revenue. Historically, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) strategy has allowed businesses to ensure their long-term profitability and strengthen their economic moats by making it harder for customers to switch to rivals. However, after initial success during the pandemic's stay-at-home boom, Peloton is struggling to capture these benefits.

Second-quarter earnings were lackluster.

Peloton's second-quarter earnings show the limitations of its business model. Revenue fell 3% year over year to $656.5 million, driven by drops in the number of members and subscriptions and a slight increase in the churn rate (the percentage of members who canceled in the period), although it remains modest at 1.9%.

Peloton's growth seems to have plateaued. And even though it maintains a core base of very committed customers, it struggles to attract new people to the platform.

It's very hard to reignite a business that has peaked. But that isn't stopping Peloton's management from trying anyway. The first step has been aggressive cost-cutting. In February, the company announced its decision to lay off around 11% of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan that aims to save $100 million by the end of the year.

The company's focus on financial discipline is already showing results, with the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 cost of revenue declining 9% to 325.2 million and operating losses plummeting roughly 69% to $14.3 million.

Peloton is also looking for new growth drivers. In late 2025, the company revealed a revamp of its software and hardware offerings, which include artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal coaching, and Peloton IQ, a computer-vision system designed to further enhance personalization through real-time movement tracking and other features.

That said, AI can come across as gimmicky in consumer products. And it remains to be seen if these new features will be enough to reignite excitement for Peloton's struggling brand.

Is Peloton a millionaire-maker stock?

With a market cap of $1.75 billion and a stock price of just $4.10, Peloton would have all the ingredients of a millionaire maker if it could successfully execute its turnaround strategy. In fact, returning to its previous peak of $167 would represent a gain of almost 4,000% -- easily a life-changing return in the market.

That said, the company seems to be in managed decline. Instead of seeking growth, Peloton is trying to downsize its way into profitability by cutting costs and refocusing on a smaller but highly committed user base. Investors should probably avoid the stock for now or wait for the company to reach consistent profitability before considering a position.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.