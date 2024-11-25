Peloton Interactive Unusual Options Activity For November 25

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PTON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Peloton Interactive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $139,823, and 11 are calls, amounting to $560,137.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $9.0 to $22.0 for Peloton Interactive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 10726.4 with a total volume of 11,942.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.14 $1.1 $1.12 $10.00 $112.0K 63.9K 2.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.33 $0.3 $0.3 $9.00 $92.7K 5.5K 5.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $10.00 $65.5K 63.9K 1.2K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.04 $1.02 $1.02 $9.00 $56.8K 3.5K 566 PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.14 $1.08 $1.1 $10.00 $55.5K 63.9K 1.2K

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of bike and tread and related accessories sales, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue is generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. The company generates maximum revenue from the Subscription segment. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America and the rest from the International markets.

In light of the recent options history for Peloton Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Peloton Interactive's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 10,526,406, the price of PTON is up by 3.04%, reaching $9.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Peloton Interactive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive with a target price of $9. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $7. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Peloton Interactive, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Peloton Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.