Peloton Interactive (PTON) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 8.46

The average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive (NasdaqGS:PTON) has been revised to $8.46 / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of $7.49 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.84% from the latest reported closing price of $5.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an decrease of 193 owner(s) or 30.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.10%, an increase of 32.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 398,181K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,324K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company.

Eminence Capital holds 18,155K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,085K shares , representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 17,969K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 17,136K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,664K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 22.32% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 10,777K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,445K shares , representing an increase of 58.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 54.84% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.