Peloton Interactive: Bargain of the Year or Value Trap in 2026?

Key Points

Peloton’s various leadership teams have tried different initiatives to drive growth, but none resulted in durable revenue gains.

The business is generating positive free cash flow, but it isn’t consistently profitable based on generally accepted accounting principles.

Just because the stock is trading 97% off its record doesn’t mean the market thinks this is a cheap opportunity.

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Just when you think things couldn't get any worse, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) surprises its investors. Shares of the exercise equipment and content business are down 21% this year (as of April 15). This extends a long-running losing streak.

At these depressed levels, with the consumer discretionary stock trading 97% below its all-time high, Peloton is hard to ignore. Is this the bargain of the year or a value trap in 2026?

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Nothing seems to be working for this fitness innovator

Peloton's poor stock performance has happened despite management's best efforts to turn things around. Just look at what the business has tried doing in the past few years to drive growth.

Recently, Peloton introduced artificial intelligence coaching and a completely refreshed product lineup. Before that, it restructured its digital app, launched a rental program, partnered with third-party retailers, and expanded its content offerings.

These initiatives, which management will always try to spin in a positive light, have not resulted in what shareholders should truly desire: durable growth. Analysts hold a consensus view that Peloton's revenue will fall 2.4% in fiscal 2026 to $2.4 billion. This would mark the fifth straight yearly top-line drop.

There have also been leadership changes. Peloton's current CEO, Peter Stern, is the second person to be in this position in the past two years, not including a period in 2024 when there were two interim co-CEOs. It's hard for investors to be confident when there hasn't been consistency in the executive suite.

Peloton does deserve credit for its financial improvements. This fiscal year, management believes free cash flow will be $275 million, while sell-side analysts expect positive net income as measured by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Bargain hunters should look elsewhere

I fully understand the argument from Peloton bulls that this is an extremely attractive value stock. Shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.8, which is a huge 79% discount to their historical average. At a depressed market capitalization of $2.1 billion, maybe Peloton is a cheap opportunity. The compelling traits, mainly that it has a strong brand in the fitness market and that it generates high-margin membership revenue, are worth highlighting.

But just because a stock looks undervalued, it doesn't mean the market is going to agree with that view. Peloton's operations have been in a notable decline for a half-decade. Its connected-fitness subscriber base and revenue keep falling. And profits have been very inconsistent. Therefore, investors have no reason to be optimistic.

Bargain hunters need to look elsewhere. Until revenue and memberships stabilize and start to grow once again, Peloton is a value trap in 2026.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.