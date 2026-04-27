Peloton Is Getting Cheaper. Could It Be the Buy That Changes Your Financial Future?

Key Points

Peloton's share price soared 560% in its first 16 months as a publicly traded company.

The stock's perpetual decline has resulted in a price-to-sales ratio that's 79% cheaper than the historical average.

Investors can't expect to make life-changing returns from a business whose revenue keeps falling.

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In the fitness industry, very few brands hold as much weight as Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). The combination it has built and leveraged, which is composed of well-designed equipment, an internally developed software ecosystem, and celebrity instructors, is certainly commendable. But investors haven't benefited.

This volatile consumer discretionary stock's fall continues, as it's down 36% in the past six months (as of April 23). Consequently, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio has gotten crushed to 0.84 from a record high of 21.3 in late 2020. Peloton is getting cheaper for interested investors, even though it has seen some strong momentum in the past few weeks.

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Could buying the stock change your financial future?

This was once a wildly successful investment opportunity

Investors who were able to correctly time the market made a killing on Peloton shares. Had you purchased the stock at the initial public offering in September 2019 and held until the peak in January 2021, you would've generated a monster return of 560%. That's exceptional for just 16 months.

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the company experienced robust demand. And when the health crisis hit and gyms closed, consumers turned to Peloton to satisfy their workout cravings. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2021, revenue surged more than 300%.

Once gyms reopened and consumer behavior normalized, Peloton had to deal with a completely different reality. It lost its buzz, financial performance deteriorated, and the stock started its precipitous fall.

Risk outweighs reward

The bullish case for Peloton centers on how cheap the stock is. Over its entire history as a public company, shares traded at an average P/S ratio of 3.99. Now that they're at a 79% discount to that figure, investors who have been sitting on the sidelines might be ready to make a move.

It's impossible to ignore the bright red flag: declining revenue and users. With each passing quarter, Peloton continues to reveal to its shareholders that it has a serious problem trying to boost demand.

The leadership team forecasts a 3% sales drop in fiscal 2026 compared to fiscal 2025. If this becomes reality, it will be the fifth consecutive year that the fitness platform posted a shrinking top line. One or two years of decreasing sales could be viewed as an anomaly. A five-year streak should probably be accepted as a new trend.

What's more, Peloton's base of connected-fitness subscribers, which totaled under 2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, shows no signs of growth. It's projected to shrink 8% year over year in Q3 2026 (ended March 31).

I view this as an extremely risky investment opportunity, and I don't believe Peloton is going to change its shareholders' financial futures.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.