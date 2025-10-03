Peloton Accelerates Growth With AI Upgrades & Cross-Training Series

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON is enhancing its digital strategy and product portfolio with the launch of AI-powered personal coaching and an expanded range of wellness content. The company is also debuting the Peloton Cross Training Series, featuring a new line of base and premium equipment designed for cross-training, and introducing Peloton IQ, a cutting-edge AI and computer vision system that delivers personalized guidance.



These initiatives highlight how the company is leveraging AI and innovation to expand its wellness ecosystem, deliver personalized experiences and strengthen its position in the fitness industry.

Comprehensive Understanding of the New Equipment & Features

Management emphasized that this is the first time Peloton has updated its entire product lineup by launching the Cross Training Series, which includes five fitness machines: the Cross Training Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+ and Row+.



Peloton’s new equipment introduces several upgrades to enhance both performance and user experience. Each model now includes a swivel screen for effortless transitions between cardio, strength, yoga, pilates, barre and more — maximizing versatility in a single device. All models are further upgraded with faster processors, stronger WiFi and Bluetooth, enhanced sound, hands-free voice control (“Ok Peloton”) for easy adjustments and an integrated three-speed fan for added comfort.

Peloton IQ — the AI-powered system on the Cross Training Series Plus models (Bike+, Tread+, Row+) — delivers personalized fitness through adaptive weekly plans, performance estimates, real-time insights and progress summaries. A built-in camera provides form correction, rep counting and suggested weights, while tools like Workout Generator and Self-Paced Strength enable custom or on-demand workouts. Tailored class recommendations evolve with each session, helping members discover new workouts while staying aligned with their goals.



Through new collaborations, Peloton is broadening its wellness offerings to include recovery, mental health and specialty medical requirements in addition to fitness. Future partnerships include an eight-week program with Halle Berry's Respin Health that focuses on menopause, a musculoskeletal injury prevention program with the Hospital for Special Surgery and an extended Peloton x HYROX collection that will help members train for international events.

PTON's Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 37.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s 0.2% decline. Investor sentiment surrounding Peloton has turned more optimistic, supported by the company’s hotel partnerships, retail expansion and the launch of new markets.



At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, Peloton reported 552,000 Ending Paid App Subscriptions and $607 million in total revenues — $199 million from Connected Fitness products and $408 million from subscriptions — exceeding guidance by $21 million. Stronger-than-expected hardware sales of Peloton and Precor products drove the outperformance, while the launch of the “Repowered” marketplace for refurbished bikes and treadmills helped manage inventory and attract value-conscious consumers.



PTON’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Peloton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD.

Norwegian Cruise Line flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. NCLH stock has declined 4.2% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 6% and 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Carnival carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.8%, on average. Carnival stock has gained 15.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.1% and 46.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average. Boyd Gaming stock has gained 17.5% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boyd Gaming’s 2025 sales indicates a decline of 4% and EPS indicates a growth of 5.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

