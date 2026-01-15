Pegasystems (PEGA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.22, changing hands as low as $52.88 per share. Pegasystems Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.835 per share, with $68.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.