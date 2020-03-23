Pegasystems (PEGA) Introduces App to Help Fight Coronavirus

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA recently rolled out COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker app, to help its customers track the spread of coronavirus among employees.



The free app, which offers clients with a live dashboard that shows the extent of COVID-19 exposure in their employees and the operational impact it may have on the business, can be availed on the Pega platform.



Moreover, the app can be leveraged by clients to accelerate HR, scheduling and other business processes.



This initiative is likely to aid Pegasystems in generating goodwill and boost investor confidence. Moreover, the free app is expected to help Pegasystems retain its customers in these difficult times.



Pegasystems Joins Others in COVID-19 Fight



With these measures, Pegasystems has joined a group of other tech companies that are trying to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak.



Microsoft MSFT recently expanded its partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies to analyze the human immune system’s response to COVID-19 in order to improve detection methods and speed-up the discovery of a vaccine. Moreover, the data will be made freely available to researchers and health officials around the world.



ServiceNow NOW recently launched the Emergency Response Operations app to help its customers, which include government agencies, to combat the global coronavirus pandemic. It also rolled out three free of charge apps for the benefit of all customers, which include the Emergency Outreach, Emergency Self Report, and Emergency Exposure Management workflow apps.



Further, Apple AAPL rolled out a separate section for its Apple News app that covers coronavirus related news stories and articles from verified publishers. The section will help readers stay updated and is expected to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the outbreak.



Wrapping Up



We believe Pegasystems is likely to benefit from the initiative, in the wake of the pandemic. The company is well poised to gain from the robust adoption of its platform, driven by the digital transformation taking place in the market.



However, the company’s investments in Pega Cloud are likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM, Appian and Software AG remains a headwind.



