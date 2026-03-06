PEGA Stock Surges on Launch of Vibe Coding Assistant in Pega Blueprint

Pegasystems PEGA shares have surged 24.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer Software industry’s 3.3% decline and underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 30.2% appreciation. The outperformance can be attributed to several factors, including strong sales performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, 33% year-over-year growth of Pega Cloud ACV and the generation of adequate operating cash flows of $505 million. The company reported a 42% increase in non-GAAP net income during the trailing 12 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.



In the trailing 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, non-GAAP gross margin increased to 76% from 74% in the same year-ago period. Operating expenses rose 8% year over year to $1.06 billion, driven by 4.9% growth in research and development expenses (17.9% of sales), 8.2% surge in sales and marketing (33% of sales), and 31.8% growth in general and administrative expenses (8.5% of sales) year over year.

New Vibe Coding Assistant Within PEGA Blueprint Boosts PEGA’s Prospects

PEGA is expected to benefit from strong customer demand driven by the company’s differentiated AI strategy. On March 5, 2026, the company announced the introduction of a new vibe coding assistant within Pega Blueprint, enabling organizations to design applications through conversational AI while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and security. The update extends natural language interaction across the entire application design process. Users can now refine workflows, data models, integrations and user interfaces using text or voice commands, while switching to graphical drag-and-drop modelling when required.



The company has developed Pega Blueprint, a world-class workflow engine to design clients’ workflows that cannot be replicated by its competitors. Most of the enterprises heavily rely on LLM to regulate workflows at runtime, increasing the risk of inaccuracy and non-reliability. The unpredictability of this approach is not acceptable for sectors such as banking, health care and insurance sectors, where small errors can make major differences and consequences.



Pegasystems Inc. Price and Consensus

Pegasystems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pegasystems Inc. Quote

PEGA is ahead of the other competitors on this issue, as the company uses Pega Blueprint, its revolutionary workflow engine, capitalizing on the power of the LLM to design the application and then using Pega Blueprint to create the required context and guardrails before putting the application into production.



Pega Blueprint is a game-changer for the company, as it has transformed the methods of dealing with the clients, reducing demo building time with real-time examples of what can be done by Pega. Blueprint reduces sales cycles and enhances the time from design to production, which eventually allows applications to reach production faster. One of the largest automotive clients of Pega demonstrated how it is using Blueprint to change an old Lotus Notes space collection of finance applications into a modern cloud-based Pegasystems. The company has been successful in demonstrating the power of Pega Blueprint to the CEO of Cognizant, who is excited to take the Blueprint to his clients.



The company delivered excellent results, which truly reflect the demand for Pega and its ability to execute and materialize PEGA’s differentiated AI strategy. It has added net new ACV, which increased 37% year over year in constant currency. The star performer was once again Pega Cloud, which grew 33% year over year and contributed as the fastest component of Pega’s total ACV. The company’s financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to business plans, the successful implementation of investments in AI, dependence on key personnel, third-party service providers, foreign exchange rates and debt obligations.

PEGA Initiates 2026 Guidance

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEGA’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, up 20 cents over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 6.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company expects fiscal 2026 revenues to be approximately $2 billion, annual contract value growth to be 15% and free cash flow to be $575 million.



The consensus mark for PEGA’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.63 per share, up 33 cents over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 25.2% from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Pegasystems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, Arrow Electronics ARW and Alps Electric APELY. Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Energy Industries, Arrow Electronics and Alps Electric are currently pegged at 19.3%, 15.2% and 38.8%, respectively. Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Arrow Electronics and Alps Electric have appreciated 183.9%, 30.9% and 28.1%, respectively, over the past 12 months.

