Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Tyler Technologies Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tyler Technologies, presenting an average target of $599.44, a high estimate of $700.00, and a low estimate of $515.00. Observing a 9.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $547.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tyler Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $700.00 $577.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $627.00 $627.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Raises Buy $630.00 $550.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $580.00 $580.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $577.00 $515.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $525.00 $456.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $627.00 $515.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $600.00 $580.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $600.00 $560.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $625.00 $550.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $625.00 $529.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $580.00 $490.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $580.00 $550.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $515.00 $473.00

Delving into Tyler Technologies's Background

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

A Deep Dive into Tyler Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

