Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Salesforce Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 36 analysts have published ratings on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 16 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 11 12 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Salesforce and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $310.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $236.00. This current average has increased by 5.74% from the previous average price target of $293.23.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Salesforce among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $330.00 $300.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $400.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $325.00 $315.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $268.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Hold $270.00 $270.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Ambrish Shah Phillip Securities Announces Accumulate $305.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $236.00 $234.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Hold $290.00 $285.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $335.00 $335.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $315.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $305.00 $265.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $268.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $350.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $280.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $270.00 $240.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $342.00 $342.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $316.00 $288.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

Discovering Salesforce: A Closer Look

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Salesforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

