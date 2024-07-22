Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Permian Resources Through Analyst Insights

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.86, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.67%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $20.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Permian Resources Better

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Permian Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 101.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

