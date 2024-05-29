Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring MicroStrategy Through Analyst Insights

Ratings for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1769.2, with a high estimate of $2047.00 and a low estimate of $1450.00. This current average reflects an increase of 38.76% from the previous average price target of $1275.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MicroStrategy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $2047.00 $1590.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $1875.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $1590.00 $1810.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $1875.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $1875.00 $990.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $1800.00 $780.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $1810.00 - Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Outperform $1450.00 $1560.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Outperform $1560.00 $1220.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1810.00 $975.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MicroStrategy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MicroStrategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MicroStrategy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MicroStrategy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MicroStrategy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

MicroStrategy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MicroStrategy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MicroStrategy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -46.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MicroStrategy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MicroStrategy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jun 2021 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for MSTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.