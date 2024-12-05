Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Carrier Global Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.33, with a high estimate of $94.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.3% from the previous average price target of $78.07.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Carrier Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $89.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Buy $94.00 - Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $90.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $87.00 $91.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $86.00 $88.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $78.00 $65.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $75.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $48.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $73.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $81.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $74.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carrier Global's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Financial Insights: Carrier Global

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

