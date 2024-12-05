Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Atlassian Through Analyst Insights

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 8 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlassian, revealing an average target of $251.14, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.02% from the previous average price target of $216.47.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Atlassian is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $315.00 $260.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $280.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $250.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Announces Overweight $260.00 - Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $255.00 $177.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $250.00 $175.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $280.00 $240.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $255.00 $225.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $205.00 $180.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $224.00 $216.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Announces Outperform $200.00 - Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Financial Milestones: Atlassian's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlassian's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.48% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Atlassian faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

