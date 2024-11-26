News & Insights

Stocks

Peel Mining Highlights Resource Estimates and Project Growth

November 26, 2024 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peel Mining Limited (AU:PEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peel Mining Limited recently presented updates on its mineral resource estimates, highlighting significant developments in their South Cobar Project and other assets. These updates are based on previous ASX announcements, confirming no material changes in the technical parameters of their mineral resources. Investors should note these resources are crucial for assessing Peel Mining’s potential growth in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:PEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.