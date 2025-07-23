A Peek at Visteon's Future Earnings

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Visteon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04.

Anticipation surrounds Visteon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.52 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.24% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.88 1.97 1.84 1.97 EPS Actual 2.40 4.44 2.26 2.54 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Performance of Visteon Shares

Shares of Visteon were trading at $109.8 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Visteon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Visteon.

With 10 analyst ratings, Visteon has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $108.3, indicating a potential 1.37% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Visteon, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Visteon, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Visteon Neutral 0.11% $138M 5.11%

Key Takeaway:

Visteon is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a growth rate of 0.11%. In terms of Gross Profit, Visteon is at the bottom with $138M. For Return on Equity, Visteon is at the bottom with a rate of 5.11%.

Discovering Visteon: A Closer Look

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Understanding the Numbers: Visteon's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Visteon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Visteon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Visteon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

