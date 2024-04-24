Peek Under The Hood: VONV Has 10% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $83.84 per unit.

With VONV trading at a recent price near $76.22 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.00% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VONV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK). Although SHW has traded at a recent price of $302.17/share, the average analyst target is 12.89% higher at $341.11/share. Similarly, RBA has 12.39% upside from the recent share price of $73.24 if the average analyst target price of $82.31/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GPK to reach a target price of $30.33/share, which is 12.01% above the recent price of $27.08. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, RBA, and GPK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF VONV $76.22 $83.84 10.00% Sherwin-Williams Co SHW $302.17 $341.11 12.89% RB Global Inc RBA $73.24 $82.31 12.39% Graphic Packaging Holding Co GPK $27.08 $30.33 12.01%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

