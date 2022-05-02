Peek Under The Hood: EQAL Has 29% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: EQAL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $55.87 per unit.

With EQAL trading at a recent price near $43.16 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.44% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EQAL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: GFS), Paycor HCM Inc (Symbol: PYCR), and Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM). Although GFS has traded at a recent price of $52.29/share, the average analyst target is 50.44% higher at $78.67/share. Similarly, PYCR has 40.75% upside from the recent share price of $24.63 if the average analyst target price of $34.67/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting COLM to reach a target price of $114.00/share, which is 38.75% above the recent price of $82.16. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GFS, PYCR, and COLM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF EQAL $43.16 $55.87 29.44% GFS $52.29 $78.67 50.44% Paycor HCM Inc PYCR $24.63 $34.67 40.75% Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM $82.16 $114.00 38.75%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

