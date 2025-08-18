Peek Under The Hood: SPMD Has 14% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $63.49 per unit.

With SPMD trading at a recent price near $55.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.03% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPMD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), and Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $42.50/share, the average analyst target is 26.01% higher at $53.55/share. Similarly, MTN has 17.27% upside from the recent share price of $153.41 if the average analyst target price of $179.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BLKB to reach a target price of $73.60/share, which is 16.31% above the recent price of $63.28. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, MTN, and BLKB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF SPMD $55.68 $63.49 14.03% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $42.50 $53.55 26.01% Vail Resorts Inc MTN $153.41 $179.91 17.27% Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB $63.28 $73.60 16.31%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

