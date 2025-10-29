Peek Under The Hood: IWD Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $228.84 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $206.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.05% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX). Although TNL has traded at a recent price of $64.65/share, the average analyst target is 12.79% higher at $72.92/share. Similarly, EPR has 11.12% upside from the recent share price of $52.51 if the average analyst target price of $58.35/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WEX to reach a target price of $176.45/share, which is 11.10% above the recent price of $158.82. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TNL, EPR, and WEX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $206.07 $228.84 11.05% Travel + Leisure Co TNL $64.65 $72.92 12.79% EPR Properties EPR $52.51 $58.35 11.12% Wex Inc WEX $158.82 $176.45 11.10%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

