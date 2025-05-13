A Peek at Strata Skin Sciences's Future Earnings

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Strata Skin Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Investors in Strata Skin Sciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences were trading at $2.55 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Strata Skin Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Strata Skin Sciences.

With 1 analyst ratings, Strata Skin Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $6.0, indicating a potential 135.29% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Co-Diagnostics and Ekso Bionics Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Co-Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 115.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ekso Bionics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential 83.14% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Co-Diagnostics and Ekso Bionics Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Strata Skin Sciences Buy 10.21% $5.76M -62.83% Co-Diagnostics Buy -95.80% $-105.74K -18.68% Ekso Bionics Holdings Buy -10.14% $1.81M -24.54%

Key Takeaway:

Strata Skin Sciences ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Strata Skin Sciences's Background

Strata Skin Sciences Inc is a medical technology company engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its primary products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions. Its operating segment includes Dermatology Recurring Procedures, which is the key revenue driver and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. Its Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Strata Skin Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Strata Skin Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.21% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Strata Skin Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -46.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strata Skin Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -62.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strata Skin Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -11.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Strata Skin Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

