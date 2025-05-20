A Peek at Snowflake's Future Earnings

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Snowflake to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Snowflake is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 4.51% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Snowflake's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.16 0.18 EPS Actual 0.30 0.20 0.18 0.14 Price Change % 5.0% 33.0% -15.0% -5.0%

Tracking Snowflake's Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake were trading at $182.05 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Snowflake

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Snowflake.

Snowflake has received a total of 32 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $208.28, the consensus suggests a potential 14.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cloudflare, CoreWeave and GoDaddy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cloudflare, with an average 1-year price target of $144.26, suggesting a potential 20.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoreWeave, with an average 1-year price target of $56.04, suggesting a potential 69.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GoDaddy, with an average 1-year price target of $215.0, suggesting a potential 18.1% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Cloudflare, CoreWeave and GoDaddy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Snowflake Buy 27.37% $653.59M -11.05% Cloudflare Neutral 26.54% $363.51M -3.11% CoreWeave Neutral 420.25% $719.24M -25.86% GoDaddy Neutral 7.74% $753.80M 49.23%

Key Takeaway:

Snowflake ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Snowflake

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Snowflake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

To track all earnings releases for Snowflake visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy

