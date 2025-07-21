A Peek at Range Resources's Future Earnings

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Range Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

The announcement from Range Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 2.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.60 0.38 0.42 EPS Actual 0.96 0.68 0.48 0.46 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% -4.0%

Performance of Range Resources Shares

Shares of Range Resources were trading at $38.28 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Range Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Range Resources.

Range Resources has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $41.5, the consensus suggests a potential 8.41% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Permian Resources, Ovintiv and APA, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Permian Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $18.1, suggesting a potential 52.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ovintiv, with an average 1-year price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential 32.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for APA, with an average 1-year price target of $21.12, suggesting a potential 44.83% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Permian Resources, Ovintiv and APA, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Range Resources Neutral 42.04% $366.09M 2.46% Permian Resources Buy 10.74% $675.97M 3.57% Ovintiv Outperform 1.06% $1.34B -1.56% APA Neutral 35.11% $1.01B 6.48%

Key Takeaway:

Range Resources ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the bottom among its peers. For return on equity, Range Resources is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Range Resources

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

To track all earnings releases for Range Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

