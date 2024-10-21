A Peek at PennyMac Financial Servs's Future Earnings

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennyMac Financial Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86.

PennyMac Financial Servs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.81% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PennyMac Financial Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.58 2.31 1.49 1.69 EPS Actual 2.67 2.48 2.63 1.77 Price Change % -4.0% -6.0% 5.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Servs were trading at $109.32 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on PennyMac Financial Servs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PennyMac Financial Servs.

The consensus rating for PennyMac Financial Servs is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $120.5 implies a potential 10.23% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mr. Cooper Gr, Walker & Dunlop and Onity Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Mr. Cooper Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $105.6, indicating a potential 3.4% downside. Walker & Dunlop received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $109.0, implying a potential 0.29% downside. Onity Group received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, implying a potential 67.98% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Mr. Cooper Gr, Walker & Dunlop and Onity Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 25.43% $351.93M 2.72% Mr. Cooper Gr Outperform 28.03% $417M 4.53% Walker & Dunlop Neutral -0.71% $119.73M 1.30% Onity Group Outperform -8.04% $126.90M 2.39%

Key Takeaway:

PennyMac Financial Servs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, PennyMac Financial Servs is performing well in terms of revenue and profit growth compared to its peers, but its return on equity is lower.

Discovering PennyMac Financial Servs: A Closer Look

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending. The company operates through three segments: production, servicing, and investment management. The company's production and servicing segment together form the mortgage banking business that includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities; while the investment management segment includes investment manager's activities, such as performing diligence, and managing acquired assets. The company generates the majority of revenue from its mortgage banking business.

PennyMac Financial Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PennyMac Financial Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.43% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennyMac Financial Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennyMac Financial Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennyMac Financial Servs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PennyMac Financial Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.47.

To track all earnings releases for PennyMac Financial Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

