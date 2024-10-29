A Peek at Matson's Future Earnings

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Matson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.74.

Matson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Matson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3 1.04 1.51 3.08 EPS Actual 3.31 1.04 1.78 3.40 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Matson Share Price Analysis

Shares of Matson were trading at $133.18 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Matson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Matson.

Analysts have given Matson a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $160.0, indicating a potential 20.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Star Bulk Carriers, Golden Ocean Group and Navios Maritime Partners, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Star Bulk Carriers, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, indicating a potential 82.35% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 89.11% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Navios Maritime Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 39.93% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Star Bulk Carriers, Golden Ocean Group and Navios Maritime Partners, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Matson Outperform 9.57% $200.50M 4.74% Star Bulk Carriers Buy 47.84% $131.76M 5.10% Golden Ocean Group Neutral 17.20% $91.01M 3.24% Navios Maritime Partners Buy -1.38% $141.61M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Matson ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Matson is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Matson Better

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are Ocean Transportation which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific, and Logistics segment which offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from Ocean Transportation segment.

Key Indicators: Matson's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Matson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Matson's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matson's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Matson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

