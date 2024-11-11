A Peek at Marathon Digital Holdings's Future Earnings

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Marathon Digital Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marathon Digital Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.14 0.22 0.04 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.19 1.26 -0.02 -0.09 Price Change % -5.0% -13.0% -17.0% 8.0%

Performance of Marathon Digital Holdings Shares

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings were trading at $19.25 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Marathon Digital Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marathon Digital Holdings.

The consensus rating for Marathon Digital Holdings is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $20.5 implies a potential 6.49% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HashiCorp, Q2 Holdings and SPS Commerce, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for HashiCorp, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, implying a potential 81.82% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Q2 Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $95.62, implying a potential 396.73% upside. As per analysts' assessments, SPS Commerce is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $222.67, suggesting a potential 1056.73% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for HashiCorp, Q2 Holdings and SPS Commerce, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MARA Holdings Outperform 77.52% $-36.56M -7.80% HashiCorp Neutral 15.28% $134.93M -2.16% Q2 Holdings Buy 12.94% $89.06M -2.42% SPS Commerce Buy 20.66% $112.06M 3.06%

Key Takeaway:

Marathon Digital Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, it is the lowest performer. Overall, Marathon Digital Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Marathon Digital Holdings's Background

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Marathon Digital Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Digital Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Digital Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -137.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Digital Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Marathon Digital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

To track all earnings releases for Marathon Digital Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

