A Peek at Knight-Swift's Future Earnings

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Knight-Swift to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Knight-Swift are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.71% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Knight-Swift's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.28 0.20 EPS Actual 0.36 0.34 0.24 0.12 Price Change % 5.0% -2.0% 6.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Knight-Swift's Stock

Shares of Knight-Swift were trading at $38.62 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Knight-Swift

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Knight-Swift.

Analysts have given Knight-Swift a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $54.18, indicating a potential 40.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ryder System, Landstar System and Schneider National, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $174.0, suggesting a potential 350.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Landstar System, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 288.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Schneider National, with an average 1-year price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential 28.35% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ryder System, Landstar System and Schneider National, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Knight-Swift Buy -3.50% $269.94M 0.98% Ryder System Neutral 5.32% $659M 4.37% Landstar System Neutral 0.41% $153.79M 4.65% Schneider National Neutral -2.38% $128M 1.09%

Key Takeaway:

Knight-Swift ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Knight-Swift's performance is strong in terms of profitability metrics but lags behind in revenue growth compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift is the largest full-truckload carrier in the US, with a diversified transportation offering. Pro forma for the US Xpress deal, about 82% of revenue derives from Knight's asset-based trucking business, with full truckload (for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract) making up 69% and less than truckload 13%. Truck brokerage and other asset-light logistics services make up 9% of revenue, with intermodal near 6%. Knight's intermodal operations use the Class I railroads for the underlying movement of its shipping containers and include drayage (regional trucking services to and from inland intermodal ramps/terminals). The remainder of revenue reflects services offered to shippers and third-party truckers, including equipment maintenance and leasing.

Knight-Swift: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Knight-Swift's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Knight-Swift's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knight-Swift's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Knight-Swift's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Knight-Swift visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KNX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.