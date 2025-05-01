A Peek at Fulgent Genetics's Future Earnings

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from Fulgent Genetics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Market Performance of Fulgent Genetics's Stock

Shares of Fulgent Genetics were trading at $17.35 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Fulgent Genetics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fulgent Genetics.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Fulgent Genetics, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $16.0, suggesting a potential 7.78% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Talkspace, Castle Biosciences and Nutex Health, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Talkspace, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 71.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Castle Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 113.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nutex Health, with an average 1-year price target of $87.5, suggesting a potential 404.32% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Talkspace, Castle Biosciences and Nutex Health, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fulgent Genetics Neutral 8.10% $31.85M -0.52% Talkspace Buy 14.86% $21.53M 1.03% Castle Biosciences Outperform 30.54% $70.13M 2.14% Nutex Health Buy 269.77% $141.63M 59.67%

Key Takeaway:

Fulgent Genetics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The company's performance is below average compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but it is relatively better in terms of return on equity.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company is engaged in laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. The laboratory services business which generates key revenue includes, technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Its therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers. The geographical segments are the United States, which generates the vast majority of the revenue; and Foreign.

A Deep Dive into Fulgent Genetics's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fulgent Genetics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fulgent Genetics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fulgent Genetics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fulgent Genetics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

