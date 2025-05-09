A Peek at FiscalNote Holdings's Future Earnings

FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FiscalNote Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in FiscalNote Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FiscalNote Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.10 0.01 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.09 -0.12 Price Change % -4.0% -13.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of FiscalNote Holdings's Stock

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings were trading at $0.6437 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on FiscalNote Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding FiscalNote Holdings.

With 5 analyst ratings, FiscalNote Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $2.7, indicating a potential 319.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and RCM Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RCM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 4560.56% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and RCM Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FiscalNote Holdings Buy -14.00% $19.40M -13.63% RCM Technologies Buy 8.28% $21.57M 9.03%

Key Takeaway:

FiscalNote Holdings ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also lags behind in Gross Profit margin. However, it outperforms in Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About FiscalNote Holdings

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is a provider of world-wide policy and market intelligence solutions. Leveraging AI and analytics, it delivers actionable legal and policy insights for businesses, government institutions, and nonprofits. Its suite of products includes FiscalNote Core, CQ Federal, and EU Issue Tracker, facilitating effective policy management and risk mitigation. With its analysis from FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Dragonfly Eye, it offers geopolitical and market intelligence services. Operating as one segment, it generates revenue by integrating policy intelligence into daily operations. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with the majority generated from North America.

FiscalNote Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: FiscalNote Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -45.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FiscalNote Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FiscalNote Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FiscalNote Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for FiscalNote Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

