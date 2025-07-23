A Peek at Ensign Group's Future Earnings

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50.

The announcement from Ensign Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ensign Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.48 1.38 1.30 EPS Actual 1.52 1.49 1.39 1.32 Price Change % 1.0% -9.0% 3.0% 5.0%

Tracking Ensign Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Ensign Group were trading at $136.36 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ensign Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ensign Group.

The consensus rating for Ensign Group is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $156.0, there's a potential 14.4% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Surgery Partners, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Health Services, with an average 1-year price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential 57.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $130.14, suggesting a potential 4.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Surgery Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 82.4% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Surgery Partners are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ensign Group Outperform 16.12% $188.12M 4.27% Universal Health Services Neutral 6.66% $3.70B 4.71% Encompass Health Outperform 10.59% $630.90M 7.17% Surgery Partners Neutral 8.17% $161.90M -2.14%

Key Takeaway:

Ensign Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ensign Group

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

A Deep Dive into Ensign Group's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ensign Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, Ensign Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ensign Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

