A Peek at Coursera's Future Earnings

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Coursera to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Coursera's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 13.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coursera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.05 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0.08 0.10 0.09 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -9.0% -10.0% 45.0%

Market Performance of Coursera's Stock

Shares of Coursera were trading at $8.92 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Coursera

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Coursera.

Analysts have provided Coursera with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $10.86, suggesting a potential 21.75% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Afya, KinderCare Learning and Universal Technical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Afya, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 118.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for KinderCare Learning, with an average 1-year price target of $21.8, suggesting a potential 144.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Universal Technical, with an average 1-year price target of $36.86, suggesting a potential 313.23% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Afya, KinderCare Learning and Universal Technical, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coursera Outperform 6.03% $97.90M -1.29% Afya Neutral 16.43% $653.72M 5.81% KinderCare Learning Outperform 2.07% $152.06M 2.42% Universal Technical Buy 12.64% $104.96M 3.99%

Key Takeaway:

Coursera ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity than some peers, suggesting better profitability relative to equity. Overall, Coursera's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with room for improvement in revenue and profit growth.

All You Need to Know About Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coursera

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coursera's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.03% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coursera's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coursera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Coursera visit their earnings calendar on our site.

