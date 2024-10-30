A Peek at Cipher Mining's Future Earnings

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cipher Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from Cipher Mining is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 6.89% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cipher Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.01 -0.04 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.13 0.11 0.02 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 27.0% -13.0%

Analyst Views on Cipher Mining

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cipher Mining.

The consensus rating for Cipher Mining is Outperform, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.72, there's a potential 43.23% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PagerDuty, SEMrush Hldgs and MeridianLink, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For PagerDuty, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, indicating a potential 289.61% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for SEMrush Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $18.14, implying a potential 236.55% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for MeridianLink, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, indicating a potential 271.06% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for PagerDuty, SEMrush Hldgs and MeridianLink, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cipher Mining Outperform 17.88% $6.24M -2.37% PagerDuty Neutral 7.73% $95.86M -7.82% SEMrush Hldgs Buy 21.77% $75.99M 0.72% MeridianLink Neutral 4.32% $50.50M -2.14%

Key Takeaway:

Cipher Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it outperforms in terms of Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Financial Insights: Cipher Mining

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cipher Mining showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -41.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cipher Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Cipher Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

