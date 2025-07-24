A Peek at Charter Communications's Future Earnings

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.84.

The announcement from Charter Communications is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 8.69 9.22 8.62 7.98 EPS Actual 8.42 10.10 8.82 8.49 Price Change % 11.0% 3.0% 12.0% 17.0%

Performance of Charter Communications Shares

Shares of Charter Communications were trading at $398.11 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Charter Communications

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Charter Communications.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Charter Communications, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $426.1, suggesting a potential 7.03% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EchoStar, Cable One and WideOpenWest, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EchoStar, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 92.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $222.0, suggesting a potential 44.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WideOpenWest, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 98.37% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for EchoStar, Cable One and WideOpenWest, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Charter Communications Neutral 0.41% $6.71B 7.65% EchoStar Neutral -3.61% $998.05M -1.01% Cable One Neutral -5.86% $280.75M 0.15% WideOpenWest Buy -7.12% $91M -6.87%

Key Takeaway:

Charter Communications ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Charter Communications is at the top.

Discovering Charter Communications: A Closer Look

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 28 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Charter Communications: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

