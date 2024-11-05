A Peek at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Future Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Anticipation surrounds Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.30, leading to a 12.75% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.17 0.26 0.44 EPS Actual 0.56 0.38 0.53 0.49 Price Change % 13.0% 6.0% 10.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were trading at $21.75 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $30.33, the consensus suggests a potential 39.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Geron, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Geron, with an average 1-year price target of $6.75, indicating a potential 68.97% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, indicating a potential 145.98% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Twist Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, indicating a potential 139.08% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Geron, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Buy 23.23% $107.31M 6.97% Geron Buy 2941.38% $865K -20.68% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Outperform 21.15% $8.18M 82.89% Twist Bioscience Neutral 27.81% $35.27M -16.28%

Key Takeaway:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

A Deep Dive into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 33.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

